Advertisement

Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.(Volusia County Corrections)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after she left four dogs in her vehicle while she ate lunch, resulting in their deaths, according to police.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, 25-year-old Tesia White from Missouri left four dogs in her vehicle with the air conditioning on and the windows up while she ate lunch at a restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Police said White checked on the dogs once during her meal, and they were OK at the time. But when she finished her lunch an hour later, White found all four dogs dead in the car.

Police said the dogs were a 4-year-old goldendoodle, two 12-week-old goldendoodle puppies, and a 2-year-old boxer.

White was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty. She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI
The Meridian School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to consolidate Carver...
Carver Middle School to be closed, consolidated
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
A high school student in Michigan is facing charges after threatening to shoot up a school....
‘I want to shoot up a school’: 18-year-old arrested after posting threats, officials say
The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
Only wreckage is left after a home exploded in Pottstown, Pa., overnight.
5 dead after house explosion in Pennsylvania; 2 injured