2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles

18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)
18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff and C.J. LeMaster
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a rare evening press conference, Jackson police announced the arrests of two men believed to be responsible for the death of a 12-year-old boy.

18-year-old Otha Brown and 18-year-old Turkuan Cohen are charged with the murder of 12-year Adrian McDougles and aggravated assault of his brother, 16-year-old Onterrio McDougles.

The McDougles brothers were walking in the 1900 block of Ventura Drive around 1:16 p.m. on Thursday when individuals pulled up beside them in a black Toyota Avalon and opened fire.

“The Black Avalon vehicle that he [Otha Brown] was driving was reported on May 14th as a carjack vehicle that was stolen on Sykes Apartments parking lot in precinct one at South Park Apartments,” Chief Deric Hearn said.

The executive director over Midtown Public Charter School, where Adrian attended, says they’re offering their deepest sympathies and prayers to his family and countless friends.

“Like many of you, our emotions and feelings are all over the place — anger, heartbreak, frustration, and emptiness,” said Kristi Hendrix. “A vibrant 12-year-old boy was robbed of his life’s potential on what should have been one of his happiest days.”

Chief Hearn says Cohen is also charged with drive-by shooting, and Brown is also charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

