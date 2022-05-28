Former Middleton Attendance Center students come together for their class reunion

LAUDERDALE CO, Miss. (WTOK) - Former students of Middleton Attendance Center got together to celebrate their 52nd class reunion.

The school is now known as Northeast Elementary School. Prior to becoming Northeast Elementary, Middleton was the only school in the county for black students. The school was desegregated a semester before the class of 1970 was able to walk the line but they don’t feel like they’re part of the classes they walked with at other schools. Being back in the school for the first time in years was a trip down memory lane.

It brings back a lot of memories. I remember all the teachers. People ask us, “how do you know so many people?” Well, this being the only school in Lauderdale County for blacks at that time, we got to know each other.

When the school was shut down, the students were dispersed to Northeast, Clarkdale, West Lauderdale, and Southeast.

