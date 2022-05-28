Advertisement

Former Middleton Attendance Center students come together for their class reunion

Last class at the school before it was desegregated
Middleton Attendance Center Class of 1970
Middleton Attendance Center Class of 1970
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 27, 2022
LAUDERDALE CO, Miss. (WTOK) - Former students of Middleton Attendance Center got together to celebrate their 52nd class reunion.

The school is now known as Northeast Elementary School. Prior to becoming Northeast Elementary, Middleton was the only school in the county for black students. The school was desegregated a semester before the class of 1970 was able to walk the line but they don’t feel like they’re part of the classes they walked with at other schools. Being back in the school for the first time in years was a trip down memory lane.

When the school was shut down, the students were dispersed to Northeast, Clarkdale, West Lauderdale, and Southeast.

