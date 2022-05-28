Great grilling weather for the holiday weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather cleared up just in time for our holiday weekend activities. High pressure will have an influence on our weather for both Saturday and Sunday, and this means abundant sunshine with just a few passing clouds. Highs, Saturday, will climb into the Mid 80s with highs around 90 degrees for Sunday. Outdoor activities get a green light, but be careful in the heat. Remember to drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks if you plan to do anything strenuous. (Gulf Coast Beach Forecast: Yellow Flags on Saturday for a moderate rip current risk. Then, the rip current risk looks lower for Sunday)

Memorial Day, expect another hot day with highs in the low 90s. The morning looks cooperative for outdoor remembrance events, but the afternoon brings a small chance for isolated showers due to a weak upper-level disturbance that’ll be near us. So, if you have any cook-outs planned, keep an eye to the sky. Any showers will be brief, but not everyone will get rain.

Tuesday through Thursday, the weather will be similar. Each day, highs will hover near 90 degrees, and a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. However, Thursday night into Friday morning, it looks like a cold front may cross the area. If so, this could bring some additional showers that may linger into the day on Friday. Behind the front, temps will fall into the upper 80s by next weekend.

Tropics:

We are monitoring the tropics for possible activity by next weekend. Some forecast models continue to trend that there could be some tropical activity in either the NW Caribbean Sea or the Southern Gulf the first weekend in June. The confidence is low, but we’re definitely monitoring...and we’ll keep you all posted.

