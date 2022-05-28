Advertisement

Great Weather Continues For Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend has started out with perfect weather as we have seen partly cloudy skies...
Memorial Day weekend has started out with perfect weather as we have seen partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. on Sunday we should see a similar story only with temperatures around 90 degrees and sunny skies again. If you are planning to do any outdoor events this weekend, they should be good to go just do not forget your sunscreen heading out the door.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Memorial Day weekend has started with perfect weather as we have seen partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. on Sunday we should see a similar story only with temperatures around 90 degrees and sunny skies again. If you are planning to do any outdoor events this weekend, they should be good to go just do not forget your sunscreen heading out the door.

For Memorial Day we should expect highs in the lower 90s with passing clouds most of the day. But with us starting to feel like summer again we could expect a possible evening shower in our area. That doesn’t mean you need to cancel any outdoor evening plans, but you should keep your eye on the sky as it will be a very isolated event.

Tropical update: We have Agatha in the eastern pacific that is expected to move across Mexico and possibly develop in the Gulf of Mexico. The timing is still a ways away, but we will be continuously monitoring the system or any other system that possibly develops. It should remain quiet for our Memorial Day weekend, so if you do have any beach plans go and enjoy them but be cautious of the rip current risk in your area.

