Jackson Black Rodeo on again with senator coordinating law enforcement to provide security

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Black Rodeo will go on as planned with security from city, county, and state law officers.

One Jackson state senator refused to see the fan-favorite and financial boost for the city be ruined by the fear of violence. Thousands of Mississippi rodeo fans will again return to the Mississippi Coliseum for the 19th Annual Jackson Black Rodeo.

“We’re gonna have a good time,” said Jarriet Edwards. “You know we have fans from all over the U.S. that are coming to Jackson, Mississippi.”

The Real Cowboy Association president is relieved that the rodeo his father Frank Penny Edwards founded will again entertain fans here as his late father wished.

“I was kinda heartbroken because my dad was on his dying bed in hospice, and he actually wrote down what rodeos he wanted me to keep, and he had Jackson on the list,” said Edwards during a news conference Friday morning at the MS Trademart.

Last week promoters announced its cancellation due to security issues. Fairground officials said the promoter would not pay for security for activities on the grounds.

State Senator John Horhn coordinated efforts to bring city, county, and state law enforcement, Visit Jackson, and others together to provide security for the annual event.

“We’re not gonna let these bad actors ruin our city and ruin tourism in our city because tourism is a major part of Jackson’s economy,” said Horhn.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come out, to feel safe, to take part in this event as well,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. “And I look forward to being personally involved in the event on a horse as well.”

Security funding details were not provided. Organizers say campers arrive Friday. Saturday’s tailgaters will be asked to come inside during the rodeo and leave at the end of the event. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmasters.

