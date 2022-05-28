Advertisement

Jackson Black Rodeo on again with senator coordinating law enforcement to provide security

(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Black Rodeo will go on as planned with security from city, county, and state law officers.

One Jackson state senator refused to see the fan-favorite and financial boost for the city be ruined by the fear of violence. Thousands of Mississippi rodeo fans will again return to the Mississippi Coliseum for the 19th Annual Jackson Black Rodeo.

“We’re gonna have a good time,” said Jarriet Edwards. “You know we have fans from all over the U.S. that are coming to Jackson, Mississippi.”

The Real Cowboy Association president is relieved that the rodeo his father Frank Penny Edwards founded will again entertain fans here as his late father wished.

“I was kinda heartbroken because my dad was on his dying bed in hospice, and he actually wrote down what rodeos he wanted me to keep, and he had Jackson on the list,” said Edwards during a news conference Friday morning at the MS Trademart.

Last week promoters announced its cancellation due to security issues. Fairground officials said the promoter would not pay for security for activities on the grounds.

State Senator John Horhn coordinated efforts to bring city, county, and state law enforcement, Visit Jackson, and others together to provide security for the annual event.

“We’re not gonna let these bad actors ruin our city and ruin tourism in our city because tourism is a major part of Jackson’s economy,” said Horhn.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come out, to feel safe, to take part in this event as well,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. “And I look forward to being personally involved in the event on a horse as well.”

Security funding details were not provided. Organizers say campers arrive Friday. Saturday’s tailgaters will be asked to come inside during the rodeo and leave at the end of the event. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmasters.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail
Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI
Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will host a series of fresh produce giveaway events for Molina...
Farm to table giveaways set in Mississippi

Latest News

Trussville PD seizes 74.1 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop
The weather will be nice for grilling or any outdoor plans
Great grilling weather for the holiday weekend
Former Middleton Attendance Center students come together for their class reunion
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman tied to Hinds Co. election embezzlement scheme asks for case to be thrown out
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama tells WBRC that they’ve...
Alabama now a source state for illegally purchased guns