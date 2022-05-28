Advertisement

Marion Car Show

The Hamasa temple Shriners hosted a benefit car show at their temple in Marion today. The event...
The Hamasa temple Shriners hosted a benefit car show at their temple in Marion today. The event was to help boost their general fund to help out more around the community. The shrine had over 50 cars with some of them being from members of the shine and others being from parts of the community.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Hamasa temple Shriners hosted a benefit car show at their temple in Marion today. The event was to help boost their general fund to help out more around the community. The shrine had over 50 cars with some of them being from members of the shine and others being from parts of the community.

We talked with event coordinator Ed Barnhardt about what they did differently this year to help bring in more people from around the community. “This year we did it a little different, we opened the temple up to put vendors in and we have approximately 11 vendors there. We have anything from woodworking, to jewelry, to custom painting, and homemade foods. It really gives people some variety while they come out here to look at the cars.”

They do plan to do this event again next year and hope it keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail
Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will host a series of fresh produce giveaway events for Molina...
Farm to table giveaways set in Mississippi
Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI

Latest News

Today at highland park families came from around the area to get an opportunity to meet public...
Touch A Truck
Michael Harris II, 21
M-Braves outfielder promoted to Atlanta, in starting lineup
2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.
Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests
Trussville PD seizes 74.1 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop