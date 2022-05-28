Marion Car Show

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Hamasa temple Shriners hosted a benefit car show at their temple in Marion today. The event was to help boost their general fund to help out more around the community. The shrine had over 50 cars with some of them being from members of the shine and others being from parts of the community.

We talked with event coordinator Ed Barnhardt about what they did differently this year to help bring in more people from around the community. “This year we did it a little different, we opened the temple up to put vendors in and we have approximately 11 vendors there. We have anything from woodworking, to jewelry, to custom painting, and homemade foods. It really gives people some variety while they come out here to look at the cars.”

They do plan to do this event again next year and hope it keeps getting bigger and bigger.

