Neshoba Central’s season comes to an end

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets took on East Central in game two of the 5A baseball state championship. The Rockets put up a good fight but lost 7-3 against the Hornets.

“They just kept battling till the end, and that’s what we have preached all year,” Rockets baseball head coach Jonathan Jones said. “We may not be the most talented team, but we just kept fighting and that’s just what I’m most proud of,” Jones said. “We just couldn’t get those big outs early in the game when we needed to and couldn’t get the big hits we needed. They made some good plays and you know it just didn’t work out for us,” he said.

Despite not getting the outcome they wanted, the Rockets still hold their head up high for the season the season they had and the group they were part of.

“Oh year we had a really good season,” Rockets pitcher Reid Hall said. “We’ve all worked together, getting wins, finding a way to get wins and that’s about it,” Hall said.

“They are a group of guys that have probably never been closer in my 24 years of coaching,” Jones said. “They love each other, every one of them. They fight for each other and it was just a pleasure to coach them all year long,” he said.

Neshoba Central is a close group and a big part of the Rockets team was the fans and the support they gave the entire season.

“It’s a great fan base,” Hall said. “We’ve built it up over the years and they are just here every game supporting us. Every time we go anywhere, we almost have the biggest there,” he said.

“They just support you in whatever you do,” Jones said. “They are just great, they support us all the time no matter what sport. They’ll come out and they just do a great job and we wouldn’t be here without them,” he added.

They may not have won the series, but the heart of Neshoba Central was on full display at Trustmark Park.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.