Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three and a half pounds of illegal marijuana were seized by Meridian Police after three men were arrested in two different traffic stops Friday.

The first arrest, of Shermaina Ruffin took place near 5th St. and 52nd Ave., he was initially stopped for a tint law violation. Police say that during the stop the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and after searching the vehicle one pound of marijuana was found. Ruffin is charged with possession of a controlled substance and bond was set at $25,000.

Mugshot provided by MPD. (WTOK)

One pound of Marijuana found in Ruffin's car. (WTOK)

The second traffic stop, also on Friday, involved the driver Lawyon Vaughn and his passenger Jahlil Thomas. They were also stopeed for a tint law violation.

After a K9 Officer indicated the odor of narcotics from the car officers found two and a half pounds of marijuana and two firearms, according to police. Police say one of those firearms was stolen out of Meridian.

Vaughn has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm, his bond is $50,000.

Thomas was charged with possession of a controlled substance and his bond is set at $25,000.

MPD mugshot (WTOK)

MPD mugshot (WTOK)

2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it. (WTOK)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.