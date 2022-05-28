Touch A Truck

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today at Highland Park families came from around the area to get an opportunity to meet public servants in an informal environment. One of the mothers out at the event told us “It’s such a great feeling being out here and seeing all the kids that could one day become a police officer or a fireman here, and I think it’s great for all the kids in the community to get out and see stuff like this more often.”

This event gave kids and adults the opportunity to go inside many emergency vehicles such as police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and helicopter medevacs. The event was great for the community as it helped acclimate young kids and adults around the area with some public servants in the area.

The City of Meridian does plan on hosting events like this more often.

