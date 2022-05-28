Advertisement

Trussville PD seizes 74.1 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, May 27, around 1:09 a.m. the Trussville Police Department conducted a traffic stop and vehicle search following a traffic violation on Chalkville Mountain Road.


During the stop, officers said they could smell marijuana from the car, and the driver admitted to smoking marijuana inside the car. A probable cause search was conducted , during which officers say they found 74.1 pounds of marijuana.

Trussville PD marijuana seizure
Trussville PD marijuana seizure(Trussville Police Department)

The driver of the car, Izura Lonon-Rosa of Ashbury Park, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Marijuana with a bond of $1,500,000 and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a bond of $6,000.

Rosa will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail where he is eligible to make bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail
Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI
Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will host a series of fresh produce giveaway events for Molina...
Farm to table giveaways set in Mississippi

Latest News

2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.
Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests
The weather will be nice for grilling or any outdoor plans
Great grilling weather for the holiday weekend
Former Middleton Attendance Center students come together for their class reunion
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman tied to Hinds Co. election embezzlement scheme asks for case to be thrown out