Advertisement

Woman in search of kidney finds donor at a restaurant

Kidney Transplant
Kidney Transplant(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In early March, John Wickham and his wife went to a restaurant in Ocean Springs for brunch. After waiting 45 minutes to be seated, they took matters into their own hands.

“Linda and her husband Greg were sitting down and there were two open spots next to them,” said Wickham. “So I went over and said, ‘do you mind if we take your spots?’ She said, ‘yes I do.’ And I said, ‘we are going to get along.’ She said, ‘sit down, grab some chairs.’ We sat down and we ordered and just started talking.”

Wickham’s wife noticed Linda Thompson wearing hand warmers and learned that she kept them because she has a kidney disease, causing poor circulation due to dialysis treatments three days a week, four hours a day.

“I said how long have you been doing that,” Wickham recalled. “She said, ‘two years. And I’m like, why has it taken you two years to get a donor? She said, ‘I have a rare blood type.’ I said, what is it? She told me, and I said, that’s my blood type.”

Fast forward two months after more than 60 tests, and Wickham has been approved to be her donor, something Thompson could have never imagined happening.

“It’s just amazing,” said Thompson. “We live five minutes away from each other and had never met.”

The families expect the transplant to happen next month. For Wickham, that means 1-3 days in the hospital and 4-6 weeks at home. For Thompson, it’s an extension of life.

“My husband and I aren’t super religious either, but we do feel there is a higher power and sometimes there is just something that brings people together,” said Thompson.

When Wickham is asked why he would donate his kidney to a stranger, he gave this response.

“Why wouldn’t you,” he said. “If you could save someone’s life, and really not affect yours very much at all, why wouldn’t you? That’s what we’re supposed to do. That’s why we’ve been put on earth.”

The normal wait time for a kidney in Mississippi is seven years. Living donors have a 98% chance of success with their recipient.

If you would like to give towards Thompson’s fundraiser for the surgery, visit this story, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/540493127791419/.

If you would like to learn more about being an organ donor, visit www.organdonor.gov.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail
Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will host a series of fresh produce giveaway events for Molina...
Farm to table giveaways set in Mississippi
Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI

Latest News

Michael Harris II, 21
M-Braves outfielder promoted to Atlanta, in starting lineup
2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.
Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests
Trussville PD seizes 74.1 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop
The weather will be nice for grilling or any outdoor plans
Great grilling weather for the holiday weekend
Former Middleton Attendance Center students come together for their class reunion