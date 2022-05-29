Boy has wish granted through the Make a Wish Foundation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Ethan is a sweet, sweet boy and everybody that knows him just absolutely loves him.”

17-year-old Ethan Armstrong is getting ready to enjoy a week in Orlando filled with all kinds of action thanks to the Make A Wish foundation. Armstrong has a rare genetic disorder known as MECP2 Duplication Syndrome. He also deals with seizures. His mother was happy that his wish was able to be granted before his 18th birthday.

“Right around his 17th birthday we decided to go ahead and apply and let’s just see what happened and I think within a month they had already contacted us and we had lots of ideas and lots of things to play through and so it was a lot of flexibility on what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it and we just decided this is something Ethan would enjoy especially the flexibility of what we can do while there and it’ll be all about Ethan. He’s going to be the star of the show and that made it even more exciting.” said Ethan’s mother Dianna Armstrong.

The day before his Make a Wish presentation Ethan was in the hospital but doctors felt he could get better surrounded by family and friends.

“We were super excited and that’s kind of what mad the doctors go ahead and decide to let us go home. We’d been in the hospital for 5 days and he just was kind of there. We weren’t very excited to be in the hospital, so they just decided let’s go a limb and let’s see if he’ll do better today being around people who love him and being so excited and I think he has. He’s had a good time today.” said Armstrong

Family and close friends mean the world to Ethan and his mother.

“He enjoys his people. We call them his ladies, his family—I mean he loves extended family, people that aren’t really our family that are like family because he brings people together like that.”

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant was chosen as the place the have his presentation because it is Ethan’s favorite place.

While in Florida Ethan and his family will have the chance to visit Sea World, Universal Studios, and Give Kids the World.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.