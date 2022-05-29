Byram Police Department seeking public’s help in locating missing Kiana Mosley

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Kiana Mosley.

Mosley was last seen in Byram on May 26, wearing a black Nike t-shirt with pink or purple writing, dark-colored blue jeans, and slide-in shoes.

She is five feet, five inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Mosley’s whereabouts, contact Byram Police Department at (601) 372-2327.

