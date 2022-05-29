Cancer fundraising benefit held in Dalewood

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A group came together to raise money for a cause out in Dalewood.

People came out to the Main Pavilion on the Dalewood Beach to listen to some good music and donate money for a cancer benefit concert. Everyone also had the chance to enter a raffle and win some cool prizes. All the proceeds for the day will go to Walker Rawlings. Rawlings will be having surgery and the money raised will help him greatly. The community came together to help one of its own.

