Advertisement

Cancer fundraising benefit held in Dalewood

Community comes together to help its own
Dalewood benefit
Dalewood benefit(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A group came together to raise money for a cause out in Dalewood.

People came out to the Main Pavilion on the Dalewood Beach to listen to some good music and donate money for a cancer benefit concert. Everyone also had the chance to enter a raffle and win some cool prizes. All the proceeds for the day will go to Walker Rawlings. Rawlings will be having surgery and the money raised will help him greatly. The community came together to help one of its own.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail
Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will host a series of fresh produce giveaway events for Molina...
Farm to table giveaways set in Mississippi
Jeremy Spann, 32, arrested on numerous charges.
Deputies nab drug suspect

Latest News

Ethan Armstrong
Boy has wish granted through the Make a Wish Foundation
Middleton Attendance Center Class of 1970
Former Middleton Attendance Center students come together for their class reunion
Starbucks to open in the Threefoot Hotel
New Starbucks coming soon
Highland Park
Meridian Parks & Recreation hosting “Touch a Truck” event Saturday morning