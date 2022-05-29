Free Summer reading program being offered by retired teachers
Hoping to help students preparing for 3rd grade reading test
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Two retired teachers are hoping to help improve children’s reading skills.
A free intense reading program will be hosted at Anderson Temple Fellowship Hall. The program beings on Monday, June 6th. All sessions will be 30 minutes in length and the sessions will happen every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Applications for the program can be picked up and dropped off at Anderson Temple Fellowship Hall located on 1520 29th Avenue. The pair of teachers wants to help all children but especially third graders preparing for their reading test.
The program will run through June 30th. The last day for applications is Tuesday, June 1st
