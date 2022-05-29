Advertisement

Magnificent Memorial Day Weather

Memorial Day weekend has been very peaceful and that will continue for the rest of our Sunday...
Memorial Day weekend has been very peaceful and that will continue for the rest of our Sunday as well. Temperatures today will hit 90 degrees with some passing clouds, so you will want to trade in your umbrella for some sunscreen as we will also have a high UV index as well.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Memorial Day weekend has been very peaceful and that will continue for the rest of our Sunday as well. Temperatures today will hit 90 degrees with some passing clouds, so you will want to trade in your umbrella for some sunscreen as we will also have a high UV index as well.

This pattern of beautiful weather will continue into Memorial Day as we will see a high of 91 degrees with passing clouds. We do have a chance for an afternoon shower so keep your eye on the sky as not everyone will get rain. If you do have outdoor plans, you should be okay to still hold them but bring an umbrella just in case.

Tropical update: We have Hurricane Agatha in the eastern pacific that is expected to move into Mexico Monday evening and possibly develop again in the Gulf of Mexico. The timing is still a ways away, but we will be continuously monitoring the system or any other system that possibly develops. It should remain quiet for our Memorial Day weekend, so if you do have any beach plans go and enjoy them but be cautious of the rip current risk in your area.

