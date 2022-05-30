Above average heat is expected most of the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Each day through Thursday, highs will reach the low 90s. Plus, it’ll be muggy with dew point temps well into the 60s...making it feel a tad bit hotter. The unseasonably warm weather will be the result of an upper-level ridge of high pressure over our region. Spotty showers will be able to pop-up with the heat of the afternoon each day, and they’ll bring some relief from the heat if you’re one of the few to get rain. However, carry an umbrella each day so that you don’t get caught off guard.

The upper ridge will break down Thursday into Friday, and it’ll get a little cooler. Also, at the surface, a weak cold front will cross our area on Thursday. This will enhance the rain chances for the day, and some of those showers could linger into Friday. By the weekend, it looks relatively dry with seasonable or slightly above average highs.

Tropics:

We’re monitoring the potential for tropical cyclone development in either the Southern Gulf or the NW Caribbean Sea later this week. This could be from the remnants of what was Hurricane Agatha that made a landfall over Mexico on Monday. Regardless, at this time, it doesn’t look like it’ll bring our local area any impacts, but we’ll continue to watch it. If we get a system to develop, the first name is Alex. Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st.

