Advertisement

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash

FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, has died in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent, Brian Overstreet. Gladney played at TCU and was a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Vikings.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.

Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said.

The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died.

The Dallas County sheriff’s department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.

Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.

Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” agent Brian Overstreet said.

The NFL said Gladney’s death was a “tragic loss.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.
Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Sawyer Dail, 10-year-old hero.
Frontline Responders: 10-year-old hero
Jeremy Spann, 32, arrested on numerous charges.
Deputies nab drug suspect

Latest News

Military veteran walks in honor of fallen soldiers
Community speaks on what Memorial Day means to them
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths