Community speaks on what Memorial Day means to them

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -During a day of remembrance member of the community talked what the day means to them.

Across the country and in the Queen City people have gathered at memorials and military cemeteries to remember fallen soldiers. News 11 spoke with the community to ask them what this day of remembrance means to them. One child spoke about the impact of the soldiers that fought for this country.

It means a lot to me because you’re representing the people that have worked their life and risked their life for our country and fought in wars for us. They went to their lives to protect us. It means very much to me.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.