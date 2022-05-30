Flag raising ceremony held in remebrance of fallen soldiers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The sun shined bright Memorial Day morning at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on both the American flag and the graves of those who died while serving.

The Knights of Columbus held their annual flag-raising ceremony to honor service members who died and those who have been injured in battle.

A flag was also placed at the grave of every person who served and is buried at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those who attended remembered their loved ones as names of those who put their lives on the line were read out loud. A moment of silence, the national anthem, and prayers were a part of the ceremony as a reminder of the importance of this day.

” That’s why we shared earlier the personal stories that personalized it. When we remember names of people who had given their all and were wounded in action, not just a generic remembrance. And I encourage other families to do that as well. Specifically mention people who were either killed or wounded somewhere along the way in war and let those names always be in our hearts and minds so that we never forget them,” said Past Faithful navigator of Knights of Columbus, John Harwell.

The American flag was raised to full staff and then dropped to half staff Monday morning. At noon it was raised back to full staff and then retired at 5 p.m.

