Great start to the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Memorial Day!! We are in store for a beautiful day! There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. So, if you are headed out to honor your loved ones the weather is looking absolutely wonderful.

High temperatures do return into the lower 90s. We can expect to see 90s for the remainder of the week as well. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated, because a hot week is ahead.

Rain comes back into the forecast as early as tomorrow for parts of the viewing area. We will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms increase as we head into Friday. We will dry out by the weekend, but high temperatures will remain in the 90s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

