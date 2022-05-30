Advertisement

Highland Baptist Churhc Block Party

Highland Baptist church here in meridian hosted a block party for the community today. The event marks the kick-off to the summer of missions where the church will start mission projects all around the community on Wednesdays. The block party had everything from bounce houses to fire trucks and offered free food and events to help bring the community together.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 34 minutes ago
We talked with head pastor David Hopkins about what this meant for the church. “We are hoping that the block party brings our community together tonight. We have seen so much bad in the city, and this was just our way to bring our neighbors together to celebrate what God is doing for the good of our city. We hope to continue to see him do that, in fact, the name of this block party is, better together, so that’s what our hope is for tonight.”

They do plan to host a very similar event for the community on July 3rd.

