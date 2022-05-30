Memorial Day Program honors Meridian’s fall heroes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

All gave some and some gave all.

A nice crowd gathered under sunny skies to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“We’re able to be here because of the folks whose names are on that wall and all the other walls around the country,” said Danny Smith, President of the Lauderdale County Memorial Day Committee. “People have died and given the ultimate for us to be able to come here and have the freedoms that we have. Despite the way things go sometimes politically, we’re not involved in that. We’re here to honor the people that gave us the right to have our differences. As long as we have an honor for them, their sacrifices won’t be forgotten.”

Keeping with tradition, veterans Ken Storms and Danny Smith then read off the 294 names of those from Meridian who had died in the line of service in various wars and conflicts.

The guest speaker was highly decorated Army veteran Kerry Gilmer of Newton County, who served in Somalia, Bosnia, Iran and Afghanistan. “I wanted everybody to remember daily, not just once a year, but really think about it,” said Gilmer. “Get out and help your veterans. Lastly, look at these suicide rates. I briefly touched on that. That has turned into such a problem. There’s so much we can do about that.”

The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute and “Taps”.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.