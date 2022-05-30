Memorial Day Service held in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Veterans’ Affairs put on a special ceremony at the Mississippi Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Mississippians who lost their lives in wars around the world were honored.

I spoke with veterans that shared the importance for Mississippians to remember why this national holiday is so vital.

It was a somber and emotional Memorial Day service as people paid their respects to the fallen men and women who paid the ultimate price for their country.

“There are families that are grieving on this day. Gold star families are what we call them. For those that have lost family members in the line of duty, remember those folks. Just remember that people are around you in your community, that you can reach out to. You can ask them to share their stories of their family members that are falling. Those veterans who are still with us today, that serve with those men and women. Allow them to share those stories. You don’t understand how far that will go,” said the Director of Communications MS, VA, Ray Coleman.

Joan Goodin served in the military for 28 years, and her husband of 60 years has served in the military for 40 years. She says she knows the sacrifices the men and women have made before her all too well.

“This means that men and women that gave their life gave all for our freedom and we were in the military. I was in the military and my husband. Thank God we did not have to be one of these out here today, but we respect and feel the need for a day like this to represent and honor our veterans that have given it all,” said Veteran Joan Goodin.

News 11 talked with a 20-year veteran who shared stories of the unbreakable bond with the people he served with.

“It’s nothing like the feeling of going through something not tragic, but something so scary. But yet so important, and we finish the mission. We just look at each other and say we made it. That’s a feeling that you can’t convey to somebody that hadn’t been there. You form a bond when you go through an experience like that and that bond stays with you even beyond the grave,” said Veteran David Kimbrell.

A special ceremony was also held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael in North Mississippi. Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May to create a three-day weekend for employees.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.