Advertisement

Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional

UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host...
UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host and regular-season champion Southern Miss(USM Athletics)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The bracket is set for the Hattiesburg Regional, meaning the Golden Eagles now know who’ll they have to beat to get one step closer to the College World Series.

Monday, the NCAA announced rankings and brackets for the regional matchups.

In the Hattiesburg Regional, Southern Miss will host Army, LSU, and Kennesaw State.

They come into the double-elimination round with a No. 11 ranking.

Meanwhile, the Ole Miss Rebels, thought to be one of the first teams left out of the postseason, will play in the Coral Gables Regional, which is hosted by the University of Miami.

Other teams in the Coral Gables Regional include Miami, Canisius College, and Arizona.

The Rebels (32-22) are unranked.

The Golden Eagles posted a 43-16 record this year and won the Conference-USA regular-season championship this year, but fell to USTA in the C-USA tournament on Saturday.

On Sunday, Southern Miss learned that it would host an NCAA Regional, the third time in history that one has been hosted at Pete Taylor Park.

Regional games begin next week and then continue onto the Super Regionals, with winners in that round advancing to the College World Series, according to the NCAA’s website.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.
Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Sawyer Dail, 10-year-old hero.
Frontline Responders: 10-year-old hero
Jeremy Spann, 32, arrested on numerous charges.
Deputies nab drug suspect

Latest News

MEMORIAL DAY AT MERIDIAN COURTHOUSE HONORS PAST HEROES
Memorial Day Program honors Meridian’s fall heroes
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
The sun shined bright Memorial Day morning at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on both the American flag...
Flag raising ceremony held in remembrance of fallen soldiers
Memorial Day forecast
Great start to the week
Highland Baptist Church Block Party