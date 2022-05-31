Advertisement

Artists move into painting phase at new downtown mural

By Lindsey Hall
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Work is continuing on a giant mural which will soon be the newest addition to the landscape of downtown Meridian.

Last week, the Vise Building received a fresh wash and a mapping of the design which will adorn the building. Now, it’s time to paint the mural, which pays tribute to Jimmie Rodgers, that will become a reality in just a few weeks. It’s a collaborative effort by the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation and the Meridian Museum of Art.

“It’s going to be amazing, and I always say this,” said Linda Condelo, owner of the Vise Building. “Not only do they have dedication to the mural and the painting itself and the process of painting the mural, but all the great energy and positive vibes we’re putting into this big project been amazing. Everybody is so excited. We’re happy and so proud of having this beautiful mural here.”

Organizers are hopeful the project is completed by June 20th.

