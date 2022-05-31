Advertisement

David Wayne Downing

David Wayne Downing
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for David Wayne Downing, 63, of Gilbertown were held Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Ben James and Rev. Fred Wiley officiating. Burial will follow in the Spring Bank Cemetery in Silas. Visitation was at Bumpers Funeral Home, Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Mr. Downing passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home. He was born March 3, 1959, in Waynesboro, Mississippi. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed Alabama Crimson Tide Football; but the love of his life was his family and more than anything he enjoyed spending time with them. He has left a huge void in the hearts of all those who loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Freida Mooney Downing; mother, Rebecca McIlwain Downing; sons, Joshua Downing; Andrew Downing (Courtney); step-daughters, Angela Miller; Theresa Westbrook (Kevin); and Janet Harris (Ted); grandchildren, Isabelle, Abigail, and Gabrielle Downing; sister, Deborah Ford; nieces, Morgan Gray (Brian), Miranda Blakeney (Tyler), and Sydney Ford.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Wiley Downing.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most...
DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash
2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.
Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests
Sawyer Dail, 10-year-old hero.
Frontline Responders: 10-year-old hero
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 27, 2022

Latest News

Mr. Gregory Mason Cameron
Robert Horel, Sr.
Ruthie Lockhart
Mrs. Brenda Brown