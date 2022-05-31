Funeral services for David Wayne Downing, 63, of Gilbertown were held Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Ben James and Rev. Fred Wiley officiating. Burial will follow in the Spring Bank Cemetery in Silas. Visitation was at Bumpers Funeral Home, Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Mr. Downing passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home. He was born March 3, 1959, in Waynesboro, Mississippi. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed Alabama Crimson Tide Football; but the love of his life was his family and more than anything he enjoyed spending time with them. He has left a huge void in the hearts of all those who loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Freida Mooney Downing; mother, Rebecca McIlwain Downing; sons, Joshua Downing; Andrew Downing (Courtney); step-daughters, Angela Miller; Theresa Westbrook (Kevin); and Janet Harris (Ted); grandchildren, Isabelle, Abigail, and Gabrielle Downing; sister, Deborah Ford; nieces, Morgan Gray (Brian), Miranda Blakeney (Tyler), and Sydney Ford.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Wiley Downing.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.