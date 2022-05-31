Future of E.F. Young Hotel?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of E.F. Young, who established the historic E.F. Young Hotel in Meridian, spoke out at the city council work session Tuesday about preserving the building that has been vacant for years.

The Young family said its goal is to renovate the hotel. But if they are unable to do that, then the city has it in their plans to demolish the building.

“I’d like to let the public know that we have been very active in trying to get this hotel renovated. Time is not being on our side. The deterioration of the hotel during the time of the street renovation is basically putting it in a state of disrepair. We’re looking to renovate the hotel if we can. The city is pushing us to demo the hotel if we can’t. We do need help from the city and help from the community. We are considering interested parties in purchasing that hotel if it works out,” said family member, Eric Young.

The council will hold a meeting where property owners in the African-American District can voice their ideas on what to do with the hotel, as well as other buildings in the district.

“I am excited about that movement. That’s the first time the city has ever extended a hand to any part of that community besides destroying it,” said Young.

The Young Hotel was important to Black travelers during segregation and the Civil Rights Movement.

“Well, it’s important that we bring it back because we could turn it into a tourist attraction if they rebuilt it using the blueprints. It’s not about the buildings. It’s about the lives that built those buildings. It is about the lives that put things in place for us to have in Meridian today,” said local resident, Larry Harris.

The family said it’s seeking the city’s and community’s help in preserving the building and its significance. They are even looking for potential buyers.

The hotel has been around since 1940, with many famous guests such as John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.