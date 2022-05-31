The heat continues for the start of June

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The heat continues as we kick-off a new month. Average highs for the start of June should be in the upper 80s, but we’re expecting highs to reach the low-mid 90s for the first day of this new month. With the humidity, it’ll feel like it’s near 100 degrees during the heat of the day. So, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you work outside. There’s a small chance for pop-up showers/storms, but most won’t be lucky enough to get it. However, if you do, expect a downpours.

Thursday, low 90s can be expected. However, a cold front will be moving across our area...and it’ll increase our rain chances. Scattered showers & storms can be expected throughout the afternoon and evening, and there’s a small chance for isolated severe storms mainly north of I-20. Damaging wind will be the main threat.

Behind the front, showers will linger into Friday morning. However, it does get a bit cooler courtesy of a northerly wind that’ll take over. So, highs fall into the upper 80s for Friday. Saturday, it looks great for the kick-off to the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday, the 90s return, and so does the spotty showers again. The heat builds as we head into next week...with low-mid 90s return.

Tropics:

There is a likely chance for tropical cyclone development in either the S/SE Gulf or the NW Caribbean Sea between Midweek and Saturday. Regardless of development, it doesn’t look to bring our area any issues. However, parts of the Florida Peninsula can expect heavy rain and possible flooding leading into the weekend. The first name of this season is Alex.

