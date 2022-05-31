Advertisement

Hot trend continues

Above Average Temps
Above Average Temps
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The heat is still on as we head into the remainder of the week. High temperatures continue in the lower 90s. Headed into Friday, we can expect a forecast high in the upper 80s. This is will bring us a brief relief from the 90s. High temperatures begin to ramp back up for the later part of the weekend. Mid-90s are expected by the start of next week.

Hot and humid days are ahead, so here a few tips on how to beat the heat.

1. Drink plenty of water, so your body will stay hydrated.

2. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the heat of the day.

3. Stay under the air conditioner (AC) as much as possible.

4. If you do work outside take frequent breaks, and find a nice shaded area when you can.

Stay safe in the heat. Have a great day!

