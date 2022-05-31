Advertisement

Mississippi primaries are June 7, in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. The last day for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, when circuit clerk offices will be open special hours, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, for people who cannot get to the office during business hours Monday through Friday.

Registered voters may cast an absentee ballot if they have a conflict on voting day, such as being on vacation, have surgery scheduled or are out of town for any reason that would hinder them from going to their precinct to vote.

If you’re voting in person, go to the county precinct listed on your voter card, which could be different from where you vote for city elections.

See the Republican and Democrat ballots below for the names of candidates running in each of Mississippi’s four congressional districts. There are contested GOP races in each district. The 3rd District is the only one where the Democrat candidate is unopposed.

