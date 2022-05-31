MPSD Summer Feeding Program returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District’s Summer Feeding Program is back and will continue until Friday, July 22, except for July 4. Free meals will be available to children 18 years old and younger during the summer.

Meals may be picked up at Meridian High School, Magnolia Middle School, and TJ Harris Upper Elementary. Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at these sites.

These additional sites will serve LUNCH ONLY Monday-Friday. Meridian Village Apartments, 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m. Southern Estates, 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m. Trinity Church, 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m. Multi-County Meridian from 11:30 a.m.-12 noon

For more information, click here. The district said sites, dates, and times are subject to change without notice.

