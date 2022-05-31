Advertisement

Mr. James Edwin Mills

James Edwin Mills
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mr. James Edwin Mills, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Kosciusko Veteran’s Home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Jim joined the U.S. Navy on his 17th birthday and served 20 years. He made three tours to Vietnam. He retired from Delco Remy in Meridian, Mississippi. He was most instrumental in organizing Local 2185 of the United Auto Workers and was a proud union member. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve and the American Legion. He served as a volunteer fireman and EMT with the Martin Fire Department.

Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a beloved friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shelba Mills; his daughter, Michelle Mills; his son, James Edwin Mills, Jr. (Sherry); step-children, Sharon Moore (Keith), Sheryl Gossett, Terry Gossett; grandchildren, Barry Murphy, Jr., Chlee Lisi (Nick), Justin Gossett (Heather); and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Percy Mills; mother, Ollie Daniels, and step-father, W.O. Daniels; sisters, Jo Ann White, Betty Sharmin; son, Lamar Mills; and step-son, Alan Gossett.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Most Read

A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most...
DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash
2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.
Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests
Sawyer Dail, 10-year-old hero.
Frontline Responders: 10-year-old hero
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 27, 2022

Latest News

Mr. Gregory Mason Cameron
Robert Horel, Sr.
David Wayne Downing
Ruthie Lockhart
Mrs. Brenda Brown