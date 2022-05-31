Mr. James Edwin Mills, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Kosciusko Veteran’s Home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Jim joined the U.S. Navy on his 17th birthday and served 20 years. He made three tours to Vietnam. He retired from Delco Remy in Meridian, Mississippi. He was most instrumental in organizing Local 2185 of the United Auto Workers and was a proud union member. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve and the American Legion. He served as a volunteer fireman and EMT with the Martin Fire Department.

Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a beloved friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shelba Mills; his daughter, Michelle Mills; his son, James Edwin Mills, Jr. (Sherry); step-children, Sharon Moore (Keith), Sheryl Gossett, Terry Gossett; grandchildren, Barry Murphy, Jr., Chlee Lisi (Nick), Justin Gossett (Heather); and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Percy Mills; mother, Ollie Daniels, and step-father, W.O. Daniels; sisters, Jo Ann White, Betty Sharmin; son, Lamar Mills; and step-son, Alan Gossett.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends at a later date.

