Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Lane will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, with the Reverends Derrick Wilson, Dr. Kevin Jones, Andy May, and Billy Warsaw officiating. Interment rites will begin at 12:00 at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Lane, age 82, of Meridian passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Lane was a faithful Christian and was the oldest living member of State Boulevard Baptist Church (now Faith Baptist Church).

She is survived by her sons, Jed Lane(Debbie), Greg Lane (Robbie), Jeff Lane (Tracey) and Paul Lane (Connie); grandchildren, Matt Lane (Kendyl), Ashley Caylor, Rachel Black (Andrew) ,Daniel Lane ,Ryan Lane, Nathan Lane, Hanna Lane and great-grandchildren, Ethan Caylor and Peyton Caylor; sister, Judy Culpepper; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mrs. Lane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry Lane; her parents, Aaron and Katie McMahan, Ida Nell McMahan and Ruby McMahan; sisters, Shirley Pace and Carolyn Coker; and her brothers, Kenneth and Jack McMahan

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Lane be made to the Building Fund at Faith Baptist Church (5050 Highway 19 N, Meridian, MS 39307).

Pallbearers will be Kyle Pace, Keith McMahan, Matt Lane, Daniel Lane, Ryan Lane, Nathan Lane, Andrew Black, and Jason Culpepper. Honorary pallbearers will be the Lane Gang, Roz Croce, and Mr. Glen Watson.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Faith Baptist Church.

