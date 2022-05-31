Robert Horel, Sr.

Memorial service for Rev. Robert Horel will be held June 4, 2022, at 11:30 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Rhett Payne, III and Rev. Dric Williford officiating.

Rev. Robert H. Horel, age 82, of Butler passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, peacefully at his home.

Rev. Horel was a devoted pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Meridian for over 23 years. He knew from the age of 12 that the Lord was calling him into the ministry. After retirement, he served as an interim pastor for numerous churches around Mississippi. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Robert H. Horel Jr. (Lucinda), Phillip Horel (Sara) and Jennifer Filion (Sebastien); grandchildren, Sloane Birnie (Robbie), Delaney Horel, Piper Horel, Sierra Pittman (Hunter), Sydney Horel, Madison Horel, Blakeney Armistead and Rob Armistead; sister, Sue Buckley; great-granddaughters, Schelton Birnie and Presleigh Pittman and one great-grandson Declan Birnie and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Horel; his brother Charles G. Horel, Jr., and his parents Charles and Erma Horel.

The family requests memorial donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Meridian.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM at the funeral home prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721