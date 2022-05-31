Advertisement

Ruthie Lockhart

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Funeral service for Ruthie Lockhart will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Kern officiating.

Ms. Ruthie Lockhart, age 60 of Meridian passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Survivors include her children, Shannon Maria Lockhart of Meridian, MS and William Michael Dwain Lockhart of Meridian, MS; three grandchildren, Leigh Ann Lockhart, Jailinne Marie McCutchen and Kalina Ann Marie Lockhart; brothers, DeWayne Roberts, Glenn Roberts, and Ken Roberts; numerous nieces, nephews as well as other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Dwain Lockhart; daughter, Alicia Ann Lockhart; parents, Truitt and Ruth Roberts.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Lockhart family will receive guests from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the funeral home prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

