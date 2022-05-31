Advertisement

Stamp Out Hunger food drive deemed success

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive May 14 in the Meridian area was successful, according to coordinator, Veronica Davis.

The final count locally was 11,425 pounds of non-perishable food.

Davis thanked the community, her fellow USPS co-workers and Cash Saver for their generosity and participation in gathering food that is distributed to meet the needs of the hungry through Wesley House, The Salvation Army and LOVE’S Kitchen.

The USPS has had this ongoing effort annually for over 30 years.

