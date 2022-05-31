Advertisement

Laud. Co. to start Summer Feeding Program

The meals are available at Northeast Elementary School.
The meals are available at Northeast Elementary School.
By Norman McLeod
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is helping out families again with its Summer Feeding Program. Students and children 18 years and under can get free meals.

There is no paperwork and no financial qualifications needed to receive these meals. The program lasts from Monday, June 6, to Thursday, June 30.

Breakfast and lunch are provided every day. Breakfast begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 8:45 a.m.; lunch begins at 10:45 a.m. and ends at 12:45 p.m. The meals are available at Northeast Elementary School.

