Sumter Central’s Jazmin Mitchell wins AHSAA Award

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter Central basketball head coach Jazmin Mitchell was announced as the recipient of the 2022 Making A Difference award for the 4A Class.

Coach Mitchell graduated from Sumter Central in 1998 and has been the head coach for Jaguars’ basketball for over 18 years. Winning this award is an example of what Coach Mitchell wants to do for his community.

“I grew up in York and York, Alabama gave me a chance, so my goal is to give these kids a chance and I just love to see it,” Coach Mitchell said. “I just want to make a difference in their life and show them that you can come from anywhere. York is a small place. It don’t matter what size the place is you just got to have a big heart and be willing to give people and god will do the rest,” he said.

Jazmin Mitchell was also recently awarded the United Service award at the West Alabama Young Leaders banquet.

