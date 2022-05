COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the West Lauderdale 10U Fastpitch team.

West Lauderdale went 12-0 during the regular season and 3-0 during the 10U tournament.

Congratulations to West Lauderdale 10U Fastpitch for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

