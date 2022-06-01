Advertisement

ALEA troopers investigate 4 traffic fatalities, 3 drownings over weekend

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated four traffic deaths and three drownings during...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated four traffic deaths and three drownings during the Memorial Day weekend.(WBRC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated four traffic deaths and three drownings during the Memorial Day weekend.

Three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in traffic crashes in Dallas, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa counties. Two people were not using seat belts at the time of their crashes, one person was buckled up and a motorcyclist was using a helmet.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division investigated three drownings and had no boating fatalities on Alabama waterways during the holiday period. The Aviation Unit partnered with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Fire Departments to assist with a Summer Rescue Swimmer detail throughout Memorial Day weekend. Aircraft conducted beach safety flights and patrolled areas where lifeguards were not available. ALEA said its aviation unit received and responded to seven calls for service in which rescue swimmers were deployed three times and a total of 16 distressed swimmers were rescued.

