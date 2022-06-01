ALEA troopers investigate 4 traffic fatalities, 3 drownings over weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated four traffic deaths and three drownings during the Memorial Day weekend.

Three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in traffic crashes in Dallas, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa counties. Two people were not using seat belts at the time of their crashes, one person was buckled up and a motorcyclist was using a helmet.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division investigated three drownings and had no boating fatalities on Alabama waterways during the holiday period. The Aviation Unit partnered with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Fire Departments to assist with a Summer Rescue Swimmer detail throughout Memorial Day weekend. Aircraft conducted beach safety flights and patrolled areas where lifeguards were not available. ALEA said its aviation unit received and responded to seven calls for service in which rescue swimmers were deployed three times and a total of 16 distressed swimmers were rescued.

“This past weekend is only the beginning. We want all of Alabama’s citizens and visitors to make safety a top priority throughout the season. While we recognize and understand motorists are eager to reach their favorite vacation destination, we cannot stress enough how essential it is to have a pre-trip checklist, know before you go and take certain safety precautions on the roadways and waterways because even the slightest amount of inattention can have tragic consequences.”

