MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged Jevonte Terrell with murder.

MPD said Terrell is accused in the May 15 death of Gary Moffite, 43, who was found shot to death inside a vehicle at Eastern Gardens Apartments.

Terrell’s bond was set at $1 million.

