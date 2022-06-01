City of Meridian Arrest Report June 1, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RANDARIUS Q BRYANT
|1994
|4610 VALLEY ST APT 710 MERIDAIN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JOHNNY TROTTER JR
|1972
|3013 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|DYLAN C CUNNINGHAM
|1999
|3514 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 1, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:48 AM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:20 PM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 4:15 PM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.