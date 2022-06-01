City of Meridian Arrest Report June 1, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:48 AM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:20 PM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 4:15 PM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.