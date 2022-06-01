Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 1, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RANDARIUS Q BRYANT19944610 VALLEY ST APT 710 MERIDAIN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNNY TROTTER JR19723013 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DYLAN C CUNNINGHAM19993514 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 1, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:48 AM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:20 PM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of 8th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 4:15 PM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

