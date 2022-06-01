Advertisement

City of Meridian begins demolition of 21 condemned homes

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The city of Meridian has begun a project to take down 21 dilapidated houses.

The first of the 21 structures going down is located on the 20-hundred block of 48th Avenue. Community Development Director Craig Hitt says some of the properties were condemned as far back as 2018 but the funds were just cleared by the current administration. He explains the process it normally takes for a house to get on the condemned list.

“It’s a combination of our code enforcement and our inspectors are out all over the city and they see the properties.” said Hitt. “Most of the time we do get calls from neighbors or folks in the neighborhood that will let us know there appears to be an abandoned structure and we can go investigate it from there. There’s a hearing set for condemnation and from there they are notified and invited to the hearing to present their case to the council in the process. They have that opportunity.”

Hitt says he’s hopeful the city council will have funds in next year’s budget to tear down more dilapidated homes.

