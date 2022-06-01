Demopolis among Alabama cities getting ‘Main Street’ designation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Main Street Alabama is expanding and has added its Main Street designation to four communities, Demopolis, LaFayette, Leeds and Talladega.

“Applying for Main Street Alabama designation takes time, dedication, and commitment from several people in a community,” said Mary Helmer Wirth, Main Street Alabama president and state coordinator. “The process begins with attending a new city application workshop in January and then deciding to move forward with a letter of intent to apply that shows both public and private support for the effort as well as need and capacity.”

In Demopolis (pop. 6,734), Main Street Alabama said the group expressed a desire to capitalize on outdoor recreation. The Tombigbee and Black Warrior Rivers meet in Demopolis and are a tourist attraction year-round with the annual Chamber-sponsored Christmas on the River, drawing nearly 40,000 people. Main Street Demopolis wants to make downtown Demopolis a place that brings those tourists into the district by crafting a strong marketing presence, increasing the number of shopping and dining options and renovating the historic Marengo theater.

Main Street Alabama is a private non-profit and state coordinating program of Main Street America. The National Main Street Four Point Approach™ is an over 40-year model that focuses work in four areas: organization, design, promotion, and economic vitality with strategies unique to the community and based on market-based outcome.

Communities interested in learning more about the program are encouraged to join the Main Street Alabama Network. More information can be found at www.mainstreetalabama.org.

