FBI looks to educate more on elder fraud

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you or a family member ever been contacted through social media or by email with someone demanding payment?

Maybe you received a call threatening you with legal action if you do not provide financial information immediately.

These are possible schemes by cyber criminals to defraud you of funds or other personal information. Elderly people can be the main target of fraud by scammers.

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and the FBI is focused on educating the population about what to do if they fall victim to a fraud scheme.

Elder fraud is described by the United States Department of Justice as, “an intentional or negligent act by any person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to an older adult, including financial exploitation and fraud.”

The FBI investigates thousands of cases of elder fraud every year, but the issue is that it is believed many cases of elder fraud go unreported. FBI supervisory special agent Craig Stallings oversees the cybercrime squad of the FBI’s Birmingham division. He said that many victims feel embarrassed if they give money or personal information to a scammer.

“Elder fraud in itself is a very under-reported crime problem that we see in the FBI as well as local police,” Stallings said. “... The [elder] population, number one, doesn’t know they’re getting defrauded, they don’t understand, they don’t have the capability to understand that. Number two, if they do finally realize what has happened, there is a point of embarrassment. At which point, they don’t want to come forward and admit the fact they were scammed out of some of their money or their life savings.”

Stallings said the elderly are contacted through a variety of ways by scammers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stallings said many fraud schemes contact victims online. Those contacts can come through advertisements, direct messaging through social media platforms or even online dating websites.

“We find that a lot of companionship is being sought out online and a lot of the individuals that are on these elderly-only dating sites, are there to establish relationships and to groom those individuals and trick them into participating in a scheme or defrauding them of their money,” Stallings said.

According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), there were 92,371 victims that reported $1.7 billion in losses in 2021. The average dollar loss per victim was $18,246.

Alabama contributes to 10% of the reported scams according to Stallings.

To file a report of elder fraud, visit the IC3′s website. It is also possible for someone to file a report on the behalf of someone.

It is important to keep track of financial transaction information and information used by the criminals such as bank accounts, websites, etc.

