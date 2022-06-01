Advertisement

First year head coach, Will Tabor, takes the court for the first time leading Enterprise in summer scrimmage

Enterprise boys basketball, return to the court for a summer basketball scrimmage at Southeast Lauderdale High School.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This was the Bulldogs first time stepping out onto the court with new head coach Will Tabor.

Coach Tabor has only had one practice with the team so far which was on Tuesday. The Bulldogs did beat Lamar 35-32 in their first game in the tournament.

“I think yesterday was probably the most fun I’ve had at a practice, ever,” said coach Tabor. “But at the same time we got a lot of work done. So they are kind of buying into the new system. It’s going to be a process. I told them this summer we’re not worried about winning games. If you win, you win, if you lose you lose. It’s really just starting to build that process.”

Enterprise beats Lamar 35-32 in summer league game at Southeast High School.
