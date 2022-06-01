Advertisement

The heat is on

Feels-like temperatures
Feels-like temperatures(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are in store for another hot day. Our high temperature remains in the lower 90s. Dew point temperatures are near the upper 60s and lower 70s. Dew point temperatures are representation of how much moisture is in the air.

When you factor in the moisture and high temperatures it will feel a lot warmer than the forecast temperature. So, it is important to stay cool throughout the day, and drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated.

With plenty of moisture in the air, there is a slight chance of showers heading into our lunch time hour, lasting to about 6PM this evening.

You will need your umbrella tomorrow and Friday as well.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 31, 2022
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
The family of E.F. Young, who established the historic E.F. Young Hotel in Meridian, spoke out...
Future of E.F. Young Hotel?

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 1st, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 1st, 2022
The heat is on as we start June
The heat continues for the start of June
MSBOC Executive Director Stephanie Lee says that those who hire unlicensed contractors put...
Miss. AG, MSBOC provides tips to avoid contractor scams as hurricane season starts
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 31, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 31, 2022