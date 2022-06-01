James “Marvin” Agee of Butler, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday May 31, 2022. He was 98. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning after an extended stay at Willow Trace Nursing Home in Butler, Alabama.

Mr. Agee was born on May 21, 1924, in Magnolia, Alabama, in Wilcox County to the late Joseph Nicholson Agee and Mary Frances Perkins Agee. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Bowerman Agee and his son Robert Lane Agee.

Mr. Agee is survived by his sons, James Larry Agee (Vicki) of Huntsville, Alabama, and Donald Harold Agee (Lisa) of Butler, Alabama, and granddaughter, Bailey Elizabeth Agee of Fairhope, Alabama. Bailey’s parents are Harold and Lisa Agee.

Mr. Agee grew up in Magnolia, Sweet Water, Nanafalia, and Kimbrough, Alabama. In 1943, when Mr. Agee was 19 years old, he joined the Navy during World War II. He served in the Navy as a seaman in the US Pacific fleet from 1943 through his honorable discharge in 1946. He served aboard the USS French DE-367, a Destroyer Escort.

Mr. Agee retired from the Alabama Power Company after many years of service.

Mr. and Mrs. Agee were devout Christians who loved God and raised their children in a loving and Christian home. They were both active members of the First Baptist Church of Thomasville, Alabama and later at the First Baptist Church of Butler, Alabama. Mr. Agee served as a Deacon at both churches.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Butler at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Jimmy Thompson and Rev. Jason Moye officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Serving as pallbearers are Harold Agee, Larry Agee, Tommy Loftis, Peyton Loftis, Bob Moore, and Randy Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers are David Ford, Jimmy Thompson, Alan Bell, Guy Carroll Ken Agee, Bobby Joe Glass, and Deacons of First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Butler at PO Box 300, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.